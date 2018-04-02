Ryan Pollie Drops His Los Angeles Police Department Moniker On The ’70s-Influenced ‘Blackout’

Deputy Music Editor
04.02.18

Even though LA indie rocker Ryan Pollie’s project Los Angeles Police Department was, for all intents and purposes, a band, Pollie never hid the fact that it was himself helming the creativity behind the moniker. So when he nonchalantly announced that LAPD was no more on social media recently, it felt like only a slight sidestep that he opted to now go by his own name for recording and touring purposes.

At that, Pollie has now released his first song from the Ryan Pollie-era: the lyrically-direct, ’70s-inspired “Blackout.” Armed with more weepy guitar leads than ever before, the track tackles the shame and confusion that comes with the morning after a rough night drinking. Pollie had this to say about the song in a press release:

The song generally is about substance abuse. Occasionally I will go super hard with friends and this song was written and recorded the day after my friend’s birthday party. I black out kind of easily, and then the next day I get super down and go through a lot of self-loathing. Alcohol really affects my brain chemistry. The song does not really have an agenda, but is more just written about my experience of that day and what I was feeling. Canceling plans, apologizing to friends.”

Check out the debut solo single from Ryan Pollie, “Blackout,” above.

Around The Web

TAGSblackoutLos Angeles Police DepartmentRyan Pollie

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP