Sade’s Surprise New Track ‘The Big Unknown’ Is Sultry And Slow-Burning

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

R&B legend Sade is back with a new song, written for Steve McQueen’s upcoming film Widows. “The Big Unknown” is a beautiful, searching ballad, full of the measured strength Sade Adu and her band are known for.

In a press statement, McQueen expressed his excitement at working with one of the most iconic R&B artists of all time. “It was an honor to work with such a legend […] Sade is an incomparable talent and incredible artist who so rarely releases new material, but luckily the original series of Widows had deeply resonated with her.”

Sade contributed a track, “Flower Of The Universe,” to the soundtrack for Ava DuVernay’s film A Wrinkle In Time earlier this year. Prior to that, the band had been on a hiatus since 2010’s Soldier Of Love and its corresponding tour.

Apart from the Sade track, which will play over the closing credits of the film, the Widows soundtrack will feature an original score by legendary screen composer Hans Zimmer. The film and soundtrack will be released the same day, this Friday, November 16, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on November 30 and December 28, respectively.

Watch the lyric video for Sade’s new song “The Big Unknown” above.