For all of Samuel L. Jackson’s many, many wildly varied film roles over the years, rarely has he had much opportunity to flex his singing voice. So hearing him belt out an enthusiastic, Carpool Karaoke rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” alongside his Captain Marvel co-star Brie Larson may come as a shock to anyone who hasn’t seen, say, Soul Men or The Hitman’s Bodyguard. As it turns out, he’s surprisingly adept, with a bluesy tone that sound like the way a glass of whiskey tastes. Watch the veteran actor go from Agent Of SHIELD to Arianator above.

Jackson and Larson also carry over their buddy comedy chemistry from their high-flying Marvel adventure into their Carpool Karaoke appearance with the help of a lie detector test, as they quiz each other’s opinions on their performances, singing, sartorial choices, and whether or not they’ve farted while filming scenes. It’s a pretty funny bit, although it’s pretty disappointing to see Nick Fury himself fold under the slightest questioning like this.

With Captain Marvel hitting screens nationwide tonight, the episode is a fun preview of the duo’s banter, as Jackson’s Fury tries to assist Larson’s titular hero in preventing an alien invasion by shapeshifters. Check out the full episode on Apple TV, and see Captain Marvel in theaters.