Earlier this week, Bud Light announced its first-ever New Year’s Eve livestream concert with performances from Jack Harlow, Post Malone, and Steve Aoki, with more performers to be announced in the weeks leading up to December 31. The first new star to be added to the lineup is Bay Area rapper Saweetie, who previously collaborated with Harlow and Malone on the remix to her hyphy-classic-sampling hit “Tap In.”

“Be sure to ‘tap in’ to this year’s Bud Light Seltzer NYE Celebration with me as we bring in the New Year together with songs from my upcoming album, Pretty B*tch Music,” she said in a press release. “We’re going to dance and celebrate the ICY way right into 2021. I know that’s right!”

The announcement is sure to excite Saweetie fans, who will want to tune in and find out whether she’ll preview any new songs from the album alongside hits “Tap In,” and “Back To The Streets,” or whether she’ll join her remix co-stars for a group performance. The performance will cap an impressive year for the standout star, who has kept busy through the pandemic with her Ice Life and Icy University web shows. She’s also got a highly-anticipated song with Doja Cat, “Best Friends,” coming soon, provided an accidental early release didn’t ruin her rollout plans enough to cancel the collab.

Check out the Bud Light Seltzer NYE Celebration on the brand’s social channels and budlight.com/NYE at 10:30 PM ET on 12/31.

