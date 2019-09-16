Schoolboy Q Announces A Run Of North American Tour Dates In Support Of ‘Crash Talk’

Schoolboy Q dropped his fifth and latest album, Crash Talk, back in April, but he hasn’t toured behind the album yet. In fact, back in May, he suggested that he might not tour at all so he could watch his daughter play soccer instead. Fortunately for fans, that will not be the case, as Schoolboy Q has just announced a run of North American tour dates in support of the album.
I cant wait! #CrasHTour TAKE 1: US feat @beatsbynav 🎟 Tickets On Sale Friday 9/20 10AM LOCAL https://t.co/qmT3PicEBh #TDE pic.twitter.com/tI9TQlRMva
— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) September 16, 2019
The 19-city tour, which features support from Nav for most shows, is set to launch on November 4 in Houston, and from there, Q will make stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and other major cities before concluding in Los Angeles on December 4. He will also be touring Europe, with Jay Rock in tow.
! #CrasHTour TAKE 2: EU feat @jayrock 🎟 Tickets On Sale Friday 9/20 10AM LOCAL https://t.co/qmT3PicEBh #TDE pic.twitter.com/UcAqnhQglC
— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) September 16, 2019
Find Schoolboy Q’s upcoming North American tour dates below, and revisit our review of Crash Talk here.
11/04 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/08 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
11/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner
11/15 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
11/18 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL *
11/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/21 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
11/26 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *
11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/01 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
* Nav not performing