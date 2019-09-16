Schoolboy Q Announces A Run Of North American Tour Dates In Support Of ‘Crash Talk’

Schoolboy Q dropped his fifth and latest album, Crash Talk, back in April, but he hasn’t toured behind the album yet. In fact, back in May, he suggested that he might not tour at all so he could watch his daughter play soccer instead. Fortunately for fans, that will not be the case, as Schoolboy Q has just announced a run of North American tour dates in support of the album.

The 19-city tour, which features support from Nav for most shows, is set to launch on November 4 in Houston, and from there, Q will make stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and other major cities before concluding in Los Angeles on December 4. He will also be touring Europe, with Jay Rock in tow.

Find Schoolboy Q’s upcoming North American tour dates below, and revisit our review of Crash Talk here.

11/04 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/08 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

11/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner

11/15 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

11/18 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL *

11/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/21 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

11/26 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/01 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

* Nav not performing