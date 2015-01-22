Scott Weiland Is Launching Another ‘Super Group’ With A Guns N’ Roses Member

You’ve probably been wondering what former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman, as well as Bizarro Bing Crosby solo artist, Scott Weiland has been up to these days. As we know, he was not, despite TMZ’s reports, spending two months in jail after being arrested in Los Angeles for shoplifting and meth possession, and it seems that the answer to your most pressing question is that he’s just trying to rock us one more time. According to a new YouTube post, Weiland has formed another “super group,” and the definition of that phrase has really lost its luster.
Like Velvet Revolver, Weiland’s new band, Art of Anarchy, features a Guns N’ Roses member in Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, as well as former Disturbed bassist John Moyer. However, they’re a far cry from the awesomeness of being able to tell people, “Yeah, I’m in a band with Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum.” Regardless, Weiland and Co. want us to believe that Art of Anarchy is going to take over the world.
Art Of Anarchy members are some of rock’s heaviest hitters and most versatile musicians. Iconic front man, Scott Weiland with his instantly identifiable voice needs no introduction. He is known as one of rock’s most adroit and ever-evolving vocalists. Lead guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal from Guns N’ Roses, bassist John Moyer of Disturbed and twin brothers Jon Votta on lead guitar and Vince Votta on drums promise extreme, uncompromising musicianship that rings in a new era for rock music.
The band started out of an 18-year friendship between Bumblefoot and the Votta brothers, dating back to the local New York music scene. Jon Votta approached Bumblefoot with the idea of putting together a unique new rock band that would have people talking. They knew Weiland would be the ideal singer to handle the band’s musical diversity. Once Weiland was on-board, the band was completed by the aggressive, precise, melodic bass of career-rocker John Moyer.
Art of Anarchy has emerged as a band willing to eradicate musical borders in pursuit of something brilliant. For these legendary members, it’s all about songwriting and musicianship, which the band proudly displays on its self-titled debut album. The band also sees Weiland returning to his hard rock roots with a harder-edged sound than any of his previous efforts.
Bumblefoot shines not only as the band’s co-guitarist, but also as the producer and engineer on the album. His world-class guitar playing ranks him as one of rock’s most innovative guitarists.
John Moyer, self-proclaimed hitman from Texas, brings a punchy bottom end that rounds out the sound of AOA. His in the pocket style can be heard throughout the whole album.
Jon Votta, the grand architect behind Art of Anarchy, co-wrote the soon-to-be-released album and shares lead responsibilities with Bumblefoot. According to Votta, “This is the record I always dreamed of making since I started playing guitar”. Vince Votta came up with the band name based upon these principles: it had to be extreme, uncompromising, and make a bold statement- much like his drum playing.
2015 will be a big year for Art of Anarchy. Rock was never dead– just dormant– and Art of Anarchy is planning to wake it up. They’ll break all the rules and leave you wanting more Anarchy!
Let’s check with Rock N Roll Dog to see how excited he is for 2015 and the Year of Art of Anarchy…
That was…that was…hmmm….that was not good
A guitarist from the fake Guns n Roses, and the bassist from one of shittiest nu-metal bands of the 2000’s… does not a super group make.
This. I’m, all, like, okay which G’n’R dude is it? Oh…who? That dude isn’t from fucking G’n’R. That dude’s a session player who backed Axl Rose’s solo make-believe-G’n’R bullshit.
Art Of Anarchy? Really?
Between a terrible band name and a throwback sound comprised of the most tired grunge cliches, I think it’s a safe bet that this is the last time I’ll be hearing about them.
You’ll absolutely hear about them again. When Weiland gets arrested/thrown in rehab/ODs again, they’ll get third billing on the headline, “Former STP, Velvet Revolver and Art of Anarchy lead singer Scott Weiland arrested in Vegas hotel With 6lbs of meth”
Velvet Revolver was much, MUCH less than the sum of its parts, so it’s probably better that Weiland doesn’t have an all-star lineup this time around.
It’s not like much will come of this anyway. No one’s clamoring for more material from Weiland.
This. I was hoping for enough Slash to allow me to ignore the Weiland (not a fan) but I couldn’t get through even the first listen of the album. I heard there was a second album but I’d long stopped caring.
Scott Weiland’s mom is going to be so pissed with all the noise coming from the basement now.
Wow, so Scott Weiland could create a band shittier than Velvet Revolver…who woulda thunk it?
Who fails to have a successful band with the actual lead guitarist of GNR and then tries again with his replacement?
From what I’ve read, Bumblefoot is a pretty great musician, and I’ll probably check out his solo stuff later today. But if you can’t make a go with Slash, why would you keep trying?
Alice in Lame
My friend took Scott Weiland from the Grammys to go score dope on Ave. D, then they went out to Max Fish. All the while Scott was toting his Grammy around. He thanked my friend by boning his wife a few months later. Swell guy.
everything that is wrong with rock today. the affliction of music.
I’d honestly be 1000x more interested if Weiland just got, like, a guy who was an amazing acoustic guitar player and it was just the two of them (Weiland singing and playing acoustic + the awesome acoustic guitar of a second guitarist) singing super downer ballads.
That guy is not from Guns N Roses.
Still better than Chester Bennington…