Scott Weiland Is Launching Another ‘Super Group’ With A Guns N’ Roses Member

You’ve probably been wondering what former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman, as well as Bizarro Bing Crosby solo artist, Scott Weiland has been up to these days. As we know, he was not, despite TMZ’s reports, spending two months in jail after being arrested in Los Angeles for shoplifting and meth possession, and it seems that the answer to your most pressing question is that he’s just trying to rock us one more time. According to a new YouTube post, Weiland has formed another “super group,” and the definition of that phrase has really lost its luster.

Like Velvet Revolver, Weiland’s new band, Art of Anarchy, features a Guns N’ Roses member in Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, as well as former Disturbed bassist John Moyer. However, they’re a far cry from the awesomeness of being able to tell people, “Yeah, I’m in a band with Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum.” Regardless, Weiland and Co. want us to believe that Art of Anarchy is going to take over the world.

Art Of Anarchy members are some of rock’s heaviest hitters and most versatile musicians. Iconic front man, Scott Weiland with his instantly identifiable voice needs no introduction. He is known as one of rock’s most adroit and ever-evolving vocalists. Lead guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal from Guns N’ Roses, bassist John Moyer of Disturbed and twin brothers Jon Votta on lead guitar and Vince Votta on drums promise extreme, uncompromising musicianship that rings in a new era for rock music. The band started out of an 18-year friendship between Bumblefoot and the Votta brothers, dating back to the local New York music scene. Jon Votta approached Bumblefoot with the idea of putting together a unique new rock band that would have people talking. They knew Weiland would be the ideal singer to handle the band’s musical diversity. Once Weiland was on-board, the band was completed by the aggressive, precise, melodic bass of career-rocker John Moyer. Art of Anarchy has emerged as a band willing to eradicate musical borders in pursuit of something brilliant. For these legendary members, it’s all about songwriting and musicianship, which the band proudly displays on its self-titled debut album. The band also sees Weiland returning to his hard rock roots with a harder-edged sound than any of his previous efforts. Bumblefoot shines not only as the band’s co-guitarist, but also as the producer and engineer on the album. His world-class guitar playing ranks him as one of rock’s most innovative guitarists. John Moyer, self-proclaimed hitman from Texas, brings a punchy bottom end that rounds out the sound of AOA. His in the pocket style can be heard throughout the whole album. Jon Votta, the grand architect behind Art of Anarchy, co-wrote the soon-to-be-released album and shares lead responsibilities with Bumblefoot. According to Votta, “This is the record I always dreamed of making since I started playing guitar”. Vince Votta came up with the band name based upon these principles: it had to be extreme, uncompromising, and make a bold statement- much like his drum playing. 2015 will be a big year for Art of Anarchy. Rock was never dead– just dormant– and Art of Anarchy is planning to wake it up. They’ll break all the rules and leave you wanting more Anarchy!

