Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival Finalizes Their Eclectic Lineup, Including Some Amazing Side Events

#Music Festivals
05.23.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

If you’ve been looking for a truly unique way to experience the summer solstice in June, here’s an idea: In the summer, Iceland experiences what is called the “midnight sun,” which is what it sounds like. The sun during this summer’s solstice there will be visible for nearly 96 hours straight. What better way to enjoy constant daytime in one of the planet’s most picturesque places than checking out one of the most fascinating music festivals in the world?

The Secret Solstice festival in Reykjavík offers just that opportunity from June 21 to 24, and now that it’s getting closer to the fest, the lineup and events have been finalized. Electronic acts All Day I Dream with Lee Burridge and YokoO, Dubfire, and Bjarki have been added to a lineup that also features a diverse set of acts including Slayer, Stormzy, Gucci Mane, Bonnie Tyler, Steve Aoki, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, and more.

In addition, the fest is also introducing a geothermal pool party in the Hreppslaug swimming pool, which should be a fine complement to other fantastical offerings like an ice cave performance from Dubfire and a 5,200-year-old lava tunnel. This is the same festival that once featured Deftones performing in a volcano, so it’s bound to be pretty excellent.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals
TAGSICELANDmusic festivalsReykjavikSecret SolsticeSecret Solstice Festival

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 7 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 2 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP