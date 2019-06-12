Selena Gomez Confirms That Her New Album Is Done On ‘The Tonight Show’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Selena Gomez has released a handful of singles over the past few years, but when it comes to studio albums, her last one was 2015’s Revival. She recently revealed on a red carpet for her new movie The Dead Don’t Die that her next album is done, and she spoke more about it on The Tonight Show yesterday.

Jimmy Fallon asked if she was working on a new album, and she answered, “I’m actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album. It’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally, that, how was I gonna capture that, and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying? So I just kept going and I’m relieved now.”

From there, the host asked about what genre the album is, and Gomez said that while it’s definitely pop, she works some other influences in as well: “I think there’s always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music, but I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar. It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Fallon and Gomez participated in a truncated version of the spicy-wing-eating YouTube show Hot Ones, and Gomez also talked about Bill Murray, so watch clips from the episode above and below.