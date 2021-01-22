Shaquille O’Neal is one of the larger people in the world, so naturally, his voice is pretty darn deep. That means that when it comes to impressions, his normal speaking voice isn’t necessarily the best starting point for impersonating somebody with a higher voice then him. It’s not that surprising, then, that his impression of Cardi B is not great.

Shaq was a guest on The Tonight Show last night, and at one point during the program, he and Jimmy Fallon played a game of Guess The Impression. The game was simple: Each of them were presented with a name and they had to quickly do an impression of that person to get the other person to guess it correctly. Shaq’s impressions were less about getting the voice right and more about saying things that person might say. So, Shaq, in a slightly higher voice, said things like “shmoney” and “I got the red-bottoms on,” which was enough for Fallon to correctly guess Cardi B.

Elsewhere during the segment, Shaq took a similar approach to his impersonation of Elvis Presley, just singing some lines from “Hound Dog.”

Watch the Guess The Impression segment above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.