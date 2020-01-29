Shaq Will Donate The Proceeds From His Pre-Super Bowl Fun House Music Festival To Kobe’s Foundation

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, the future Shaquille O’Neal‘s Super Bowl weekend Fun House event was up in the air but today, Shaq announced that he’s going to continue the event because it’s what his former teammate would have wanted. Shaq was planning to hold the pre-Super Bowl music festival Shaq’s Fun House in Wynwood on Friday, but with Kobe’s death, his plans were understandably thrown into disarray by emotional turmoil. However, he’s decided to go through with the festival, which includes Pitbull, Diddy, Tiësto, Diplo, Carnage, DaBaby, and a DJ set from Shaq himself, with one change: The proceeds will now go to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

“Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend, “Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let’s do just that.”

Shaq also explained that he’d be “dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night’s Fun House to all the families who lost loved one and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday’s tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

So, the fourth annual Shaq’s Fun House will proceed as planned at Mana Wynwood this Friday, January 31. You can buy tickets here.