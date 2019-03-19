Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, treating studio audience members to a memorable performance of her single “Comeback Kid.” Off her record Remind Me Tomorrow released earlier this year, “Comeback Kid” is a high-energy rock anthem. When the single was released in 2018, it was a striking announcement that Van Etten had moved on from making gentle and contemplative folk. She’s a rock star.

Van Etten definitely gave a rock star performance on Fallon. Dressed in leather pants and a jacket, with a complicated stage light arrangement behind her, the performance comes pretty close to replicating the energy of a concert. Van Etten’s vocals contribute to that, too — her voice is passionate and raw, and she dances as if she’s been possessed. (I mean that as the ultimate compliment.)

Van Etten and her band are incredible live performers. The US leg of their recent tour is up, but the band will be playing a full run of European dates and some festivals starting later this month. Van Etten, who is also an actress, has a new season of her television series The OA dropping on Netflix this Friday.

Watch Sharon Van Etten’s performance on Fallon above, and check out her upcoming tour dates here.