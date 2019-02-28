Sharon Van Etten’s Performance Of ‘Seventeen’ On ‘Ellen’ Is Electric

February isn’t even over yet, but Sharon Van Etten‘s album Remind Me Tomorrow is already one of the most acclaimed albums of the year. Van Etten, who is also an actress, is making the rounds doing press for the new season of her Netflix series The OA. Van Etten visited Ellen to perform her standout Remind Me Tomorrow track “Seventeen.”
Van Etten is rock star and an absolutely electric live performer. Her performance of “Seventeen” is stunningly passionate, and Van Etten turns the tiny Ellen stage into a high-energy rock show.
If you live on the West Coast and haven’t seen Van Etten yet, you’ve still got the chance to catch her on tour. Van Etten is wrapping up her North American tour for Remind Me Tomorrow with a few California dates before heading to Europe and playing festivals around the world later this spring and summer. Check out her upcoming tour dates below, and watch her performance of “Seventeen” on Ellen above.
02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Grammy Museum
03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
03/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
04/02 – Koln, DE @ Luxor
04/03 – Munich, DE @ Strom
04/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
04/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan
04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)
04/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
06/07 – Brisbane, Queensland, AU @ QPAC Concert Hall
06/09 – Hobart, Tasmania, AU @ Dark Mofo
06/11 – Melbourne, Victoria, AU @ Hamer Hall
07/01 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
07/02 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
07/04-07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival
07/11-07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11-07/13- Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival
08/15-08/18 – Brecon, UK @ Greenman Festival
08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
08/20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre and Opera House
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine