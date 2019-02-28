Sharon Van Etten’s Performance Of ‘Seventeen’ On ‘Ellen’ Is Electric

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

February isn’t even over yet, but Sharon Van Etten‘s album Remind Me Tomorrow is already one of the most acclaimed albums of the year. Van Etten, who is also an actress, is making the rounds doing press for the new season of her Netflix series The OA. Van Etten visited Ellen to perform her standout Remind Me Tomorrow track “Seventeen.”

Van Etten is rock star and an absolutely electric live performer. Her performance of “Seventeen” is stunningly passionate, and Van Etten turns the tiny Ellen stage into a high-energy rock show.

If you live on the West Coast and haven’t seen Van Etten yet, you’ve still got the chance to catch her on tour. Van Etten is wrapping up her North American tour for Remind Me Tomorrow with a few California dates before heading to Europe and playing festivals around the world later this spring and summer. Check out her upcoming tour dates below, and watch her performance of “Seventeen” on Ellen above.

02/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Grammy Museum

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

03/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

04/02 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

04/03 – Munich, DE @ Strom

04/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

04/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

04/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

06/07 – Brisbane, Queensland, AU @ QPAC Concert Hall

06/09 – Hobart, Tasmania, AU @ Dark Mofo

06/11 – Melbourne, Victoria, AU @ Hamer Hall

07/01 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

07/02 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

07/04-07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival

07/11-07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11-07/13- Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

08/15-08/18 – Brecon, UK @ Greenman Festival

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/19 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

08/20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre and Opera House

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine