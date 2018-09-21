Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marissa Nadler and Sharon Van Etten are two of the most powerful and compelling, folk-informed singer-songwriters of the modern era. Put them together on a track and you’re almost guaranteed to hear something magical. Fortunately, at this moment, we live in a universe where that proposition isn’t just hypothetical. Next week, Nadler will drop off her newest album, a project titled For My Crimes. Among the tracklist is an elegant collaboration with Van Etten titled “I Can’t Listen To Gene Clark Anymore.”

Gene Clark, for those who don’t know, was one of the leading forces, and early on, the chief songwriter in the pioneering, California folk rock band The Byrds. In a recent statement, Nadler talked about why she evoked his name and memory into this song in particular. “This song is about a more recent memory but the emotional time travel is real nonetheless,” she said.

“I think a lot of people can relate to the sentiment expressed in this song regardless of the specificity of the musical reference. Or at least that is my hope. For me it’s Gene Clark – for others – someone or something else. But, we’ve all been there. I like to turn those feelings into something beautiful as a way to process them and freeze them forever in time and space.”

