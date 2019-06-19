Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sharon Van Etten has already had a triumphant 2019, and the year isn’t even halfway over yet. After returning from a five-year hiatus — which, truly, is not that long in actual human time, but pretty damn long when you’re a widely successful and adored indie songwriter — to release Remind Me Tomorrow this past January, Van Etten pulled off the rare feat of releasing an album during the first month of the year that’s continuing to resonate throughout. This album marks her fifth full-length release, which means she’s more than familiar with what makes a compelling video, and she’s released a new one today, for the track “No One’s Easy To Love.”

This new clip was directed by Katherine Dieckmann, who has worked extensively with Van Etten to craft the visual narrative for this record, also directing the black and white “Jupiter 4” video and shooting the busy, poignant cover photo for Remind Me Tomorrow. And despite the song’s title, Sharon is just as easy to love as she always has been, raging through the song’s synthy, glitchy moments in a wind-blown, architecture-heavy environment. She’s the sole figure depicted, but still carries the video effortlessly.

Check out the video above, and read our interview with Van Etten here.