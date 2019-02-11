After delivering a fantastic performance of “Islands In The Stream” at this weekend’s tribute to Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes hit the Grammys’ big stage to perform Mendes’ single “In My Blood.”

Cyrus, who was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2013, released a pair of new singles with Mark Ronson in 2018. Mendes’ album Shawn Mendes was nominated for two awards, including Song Of The Year, at tonight’s show.

Cyrus and Mendes are a match made in pop heaven. Cyrus’ raspy, powerful voice sounds gorgeous with Mendes’ elastic baritone. “In My Blood” is lovely as a showcase for Mendes’ voice alone, but the honest, confessional lyrics are even more powerful when sung with another person. Mendes sang the first half of the song alone, accompanying his vocals with piano, and Cyrus joined in for the song’s rock star finale. The two also wore matching pants and sleeveless satin vests, a crucial detail adding to the emotional appeal of the song.

Mendes and Cyrus have also been teasing another collaboration on social media. Cyrus is recording with Mark Ronson, and Mendes has a few weeks before his world tour begins. Hopefully this isn’t the last time we hear their lovely voices together.

Watch Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes’ performance of “In My Blood” above.