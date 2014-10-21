She Is Lorde, Ya Ya Ya, And Her ‘Hunger Games’ Soundtrack Is Really Good

She may secretly be a 45-year-old man, but Lorde’s still a teenager at heart, which is why her curated soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 is full of artists that The Youth seem to love. There’s Kanye West, HAIM, Chvrches, Bat For Lashes, Charli XCX, and Pusha T.
Plus, a song of her own, “Yellow Flicker Beat.” I think it’s about a traffic light.
01. Stromae: Meltdown – (feat. Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip, HAIM)
02. CHVRCHES – Dead Air
03. Tove Lo – Scream My Name
04. Charli XCX – Kingdom (feat. Simon Bon)
05. Various Artists – Track 5
06. Raury – Lost Souls
07. Lorde – Yellow Flicker Beat
08. Tinashé – The Leap
09. Bat for Lashes – Plan the Escape
10. Grace Jones – Original Beast
11. Lorde – Flicker (Kanye West Rework)
12. XOV – Animal
13. The Chemical Brothers – This Is Not a Game (feat. Miguel)
14. Lorde – Ladder Song
wow this is really good
It was *supposed* to go “Hunger games, ya ya ya”
It you don’t catch it right away, the title looks like “Yellow Fucker Beat”, and now I want to watch “Sin City”.
I know the Lorde backlash is about to get into full-swing, but I still say she’s got the chops to be a figurehead in a resurgence of quality popular music. Quote me if you like.
This is just wrong.
If the music industry has taught me anything, it’s that teenage female singers must be either oversexualized synth-voices, or American Idol-ized Aguilera wanna-be’s, or both.
Interesting music does NOT come from teenage girls.
This is just wrong.
That’s a pretty good collection, but are these songs actually going to be played during the movie at all, or is this more a Hunger Games companion mix cd than a Hunger Games soundtrack?
I, for one, bow down to our Lorde