She Is Lorde, Ya Ya Ya, And Her ‘Hunger Games’ Soundtrack Is Really Good

She may secretly be a 45-year-old man, but Lorde’s still a teenager at heart, which is why her curated soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 is full of artists that The Youth seem to love. There’s Kanye West, HAIM, Chvrches, Bat For Lashes, Charli XCX, and Pusha T.

Plus, a song of her own, “Yellow Flicker Beat.” I think it’s about a traffic light.

01. Stromae: Meltdown – (feat. Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip, HAIM)

02. CHVRCHES – Dead Air

03. Tove Lo – Scream My Name

04. Charli XCX – Kingdom (feat. Simon Bon)

05. Various Artists – Track 5

06. Raury – Lost Souls

07. Lorde – Yellow Flicker Beat

08. Tinashé – The Leap

09. Bat for Lashes – Plan the Escape

10. Grace Jones – Original Beast

11. Lorde – Flicker (Kanye West Rework)

12. XOV – Animal

13. The Chemical Brothers – This Is Not a Game (feat. Miguel)

14. Lorde – Ladder Song