She Is Lorde, Ya Ya Ya, And Her ‘Hunger Games’ Soundtrack Is Really Good

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.21.14 7 Comments

She may secretly be a 45-year-old man, but Lorde’s still a teenager at heart, which is why her curated soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1 is full of artists that The Youth seem to love. There’s Kanye West, HAIM, Chvrches, Bat For Lashes, Charli XCX, and Pusha T.

Plus, a song of her own, “Yellow Flicker Beat.” I think it’s about a traffic light.

01. Stromae: Meltdown – (feat. Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip, HAIM)
02. CHVRCHES – Dead Air
03. Tove Lo – Scream My Name
04. Charli XCX – Kingdom (feat. Simon Bon)
05. Various Artists – Track 5
06. Raury – Lost Souls
07. Lorde – Yellow Flicker Beat
08. Tinashé – The Leap
09. Bat for Lashes – Plan the Escape
10. Grace Jones – Original Beast
11. Lorde – Flicker (Kanye West Rework)
12. XOV – Animal
13. The Chemical Brothers – This Is Not a Game (feat. Miguel)
14. Lorde – Ladder Song

Around The Web

TAGSLORDEsoundtracksthe hunger games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP