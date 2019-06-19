Sheer Mag established themselves as a classic rock-leaning band to watch with their 2017 debut album, Need To Feel Your Love. Two years later, they’re ready to do it again: Their sophomore album, A Distant Call, is set for release on August 23 via Wilsuns RC. They’ve also shared the first single off the record, “Blood From A Stone.” There’s an edge to the track, but it’s also bright, a fantastic slice of timeless rock that’s perfect for the warm months ahead.
Band leader Tina Halladay revealed the album is conceptual, saying, “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.” The band’s Matt Palmer expanded on that, saying, “I tend to think of ‘Cold Sword’ as the fulcrum that the album pivots on. The protagonist recognizes that this is the only life she has, and in spite of the pain and suffering she experiences, she starts to want to make the most of it.”
Listen to “Blood From A Stone” above, and below, find the A Distant Call album art, tracklist, and Sheer Mag’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our review of their debut album here.
1. “Steel Sharpens Steel”
2. “Blood From A Stone”
3. “Unfound Manifest”
4. “Silver Line”
5. “Hardly To Blame”
6. “Cold Sword”
7. “Chopping Block”
8. “The Right Stuff”
9. “The Killer”
10. “Keep On Runnin”
A Distant Call is out 08/23 via Wilsuns RC. Pre-order it here.