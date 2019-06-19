Marie Lin

Sheer Mag established themselves as a classic rock-leaning band to watch with their 2017 debut album, Need To Feel Your Love. Two years later, they’re ready to do it again: Their sophomore album, A Distant Call, is set for release on August 23 via Wilsuns RC. They’ve also shared the first single off the record, “Blood From A Stone.” There’s an edge to the track, but it’s also bright, a fantastic slice of timeless rock that’s perfect for the warm months ahead.

Band leader Tina Halladay revealed the album is conceptual, saying, “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.” The band’s Matt Palmer expanded on that, saying, “I tend to think of ‘Cold Sword’ as the fulcrum that the album pivots on. The protagonist recognizes that this is the only life she has, and in spite of the pain and suffering she experiences, she starts to want to make the most of it.”

Listen to “Blood From A Stone” above, and below, find the A Distant Call album art, tracklist, and Sheer Mag’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our review of their debut album here.

1. “Steel Sharpens Steel”

2. “Blood From A Stone”

3. “Unfound Manifest”

4. “Silver Line”

5. “Hardly To Blame”

6. “Cold Sword”

7. “Chopping Block”

8. “The Right Stuff”

9. “The Killer”

10. “Keep On Runnin”

06/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

06/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/25 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

06/26 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

06/28 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall

06/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/03 — San Diego, CA @ Irenic

07/05 — Fresno, CA @ Strummers

07/06-07 — Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

08/30 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/31 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/01 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/04 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/05 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/07 — Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW-Madison

09/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/09 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/10 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/12 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

09/14 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

09/21 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

09/24 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/28 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s

10/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/02 — Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/05 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/11 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/26 — Aarhus, DEN @ Tape

10/27 — Copenhagen, DEN @ Loppen

10/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

10/30 — Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

11/02 — London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

11/04 — Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/05 — Dublin, IR @ Grand Social

11/06 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 — Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019

11/09 — Benidorm, ESP @ Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender

