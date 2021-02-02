Silentó Was Arrested And Charged With Murdering His Cousin In Georgia

Silentó has been arrested and charged with murder. The rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was apprehended by police officers in DeKalb, Georgia Monday. Per a report from TMZ, Silentó was charged for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks. The report states that officers found Rooks’ dead body on the street on January 21 after he appeared to have sustained several gunshot wounds. An investigation into the shooting began and police were able to obtain security camera footage captured by nearby neighbors which seems to have led to Silentó’s arrest.

This was the third time Silentó has been charged with a crime in the last year. Back in August, he was arrested when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at his home. He was eventually booked and released after being charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The very next day, however, Silentó allegedly entered a home wielding a hatchet and looking for his girlfriend, who did not live at that residence. After fleeing the scene, he was captured by police and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The 23-year-old rapper is best known for his single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been certified six-times Platinum.