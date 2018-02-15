Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the heels of the release of the deluxe edition of their critically-acclaimed third full length The Devil, The Heart & The Fight, London rockers Skinny Lister have unveiled the video for one of the bonus tracks “Thing Like That.” A response to political events both locally in the U.K. and overseas in the U.S., the video shows frontman Dan Heptinstall running around London in a Union Jack onesie, observing the reactions of those surrounding him as he traversed the city.

“The Union Jack carries many meanings these days, some of them toxic,” Heptinstall said in an email. “It was an interesting experiment to see reactions to wearing the flag in such a blatant way in different parts of the city.” He recalls the uneasy looks he and the suit received while sipping coffee in a cafe surrounded by diners of diverse ethnic backgrounds, then arriving at Buckingham Palace and being treated like a true patriot, receiving compliments from policemen and salutes from elderly war veterans.

“‘Thing Like That’ was written as a kind of involuntary reaction to the stuff going on around us – namely Brexit and Trump,” his email continued. “These two things seemed to somehow go hand in hand and point to a direction that doesn’t seem particularly appealing. We are not a political band and not trying to force our views down peoples throats, but it just felt like something had be got off our chests.” Check out the video for “Thing Like That” above.

The deluxe version of The Devil, The Heart & The Fight is out now on Xtra Mile Recordings. Pick up a copy here, and catch the band supporting the release on tour throughout the U.S. at any of the below dates.

Skinny Lister 2018 North American Tour Dates:

2/20 Dallas, TX – House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

2/21 San Antonio, TX – The Paper Tiger

2/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Valley Bar

2/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

2/25 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

2/27 Portland, OR – Doug Fir

2/28 Seattle, WA – Barbooza

3/02 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

3/03 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

3/05 Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

3/06 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

3/07 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

3/08 Pittsburgh, PA – The Club at Stage AE

3/09 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

3/10 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

3/11 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

3/13 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

3/14 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

3/15 Mobile, AL – Merry Widow

3/16 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

3/17 Austin, TX – SXSW

4/20 Miami, FL – Salty Dog Cruise with Flogging Molly

4/24 Orlando, FL – The Social

4/25 Gainesville, FL – High Dive

4/26 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

4/27 Durham, NC – Motorco

4/28 Richmond, VA – The Camel