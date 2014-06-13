Sky Ferreira Was Asked Whether People Like Her Music Or Her Boobs

YOUTUBE

You won’t be seeing Sky Ferreira’s most recent album in Walmart anytime soon, mostly because who the hell still buys music anymore, but also because she’s not wearing a shirt on the Night Time, My Time cover. That’s right, she’s topless, and on the Brazilian TV show The Noite, host Danilo Gentili asked Ferreira if people like her because of her “tits” or her music. Sky’s understandably awkward response:

“The music, but it helps if you’re a pervert.”

In related news, Sky’s music is really popular among Brazilian talk show hosts named Danilo.

Via Pitchfork