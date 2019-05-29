Over the past few days, there have been rumblings that a new song from Sleater-Kinney is on the way, and that their upcoming album is titled The Center Won’t Hold. Today, one of those things was confirmed: There is a new song from Carrie Brownstein and company, and they just shared the lyric video for “Hurry On Home” (which, like the rest of the album, was produced by Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent).
It’s a more clever and involved clip than a lot of lyric videos tend to be. The whole video is a screen recording of an iPhone, and is focused on a text conversation (featuring the song’s lyrics) with a former flame: Carrie Brownstein. The concept is well-executed, and it’s an entertaining presentation of the band’s new single.
Brownstein said of the song in a press release, “How does brokenness walk? Or move through the world? We’re always mixing the personal and the political, but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos.”
Watch the video for “Hurry On Home” above, and check out Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming tour dates below.
10/09 — Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater
10/11 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
10/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/29 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/31 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/01 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/03 — Toronto, Canada @ Rebel Complex
11/04 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/07 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/08 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/09 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/13 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/21 — Vancouver, WA @ Commodore Ballroom
11/23 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre