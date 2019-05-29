Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over the past few days, there have been rumblings that a new song from Sleater-Kinney is on the way, and that their upcoming album is titled The Center Won’t Hold. Today, one of those things was confirmed: There is a new song from Carrie Brownstein and company, and they just shared the lyric video for “Hurry On Home” (which, like the rest of the album, was produced by Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent).

It’s a more clever and involved clip than a lot of lyric videos tend to be. The whole video is a screen recording of an iPhone, and is focused on a text conversation (featuring the song’s lyrics) with a former flame: Carrie Brownstein. The concept is well-executed, and it’s an entertaining presentation of the band’s new single.

Brownstein said of the song in a press release, “How does brokenness walk? Or move through the world? We’re always mixing the personal and the political, but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos.”

Watch the video for “Hurry On Home” above, and check out Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/09 — Spokane, WA @ Fox Theater

10/11 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

10/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/29 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/31 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/01 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/03 — Toronto, Canada @ Rebel Complex

11/04 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/08 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/09 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/13 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 — Vancouver, WA @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre