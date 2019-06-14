Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sleater-Kinney have been gradually rolling out info about their new album, but now they’ve shared some substantial information: The Center Won’t Hold is coming out on August 16 via Mom + Pop, and they’ve revealed the full tracklist as well. On top of that, they also shared a new song, the synthy alt-rocker “The Future Is Here.”

The band also spoke about the album in a press release. Carrie Brownstein said, “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos.”

Janet Weiss added, “I think for Carrie and Corin, it was liberating to explore a different sound palette. Annie [St. Vincent] has a lot of experience building her own music with keyboards and synthesizers so she could be our guide to help us make sense of this new landscape and still sound like us.” Corin Tucker also said, “‘The Center Won’t Hold’ drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election. And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”