Houston rapper Slim Thug says he has been diagnosed with coronavirus, despite taking precautions. The Already Platinum rapper implored fans to take social distancing protocols seriously in a video posted to his Instagram.

“The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus and it came back positive,” he said. “As careful as I’ve been since self-quarantine and stay-at-home. I might have went and got something to eat or did some stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on. My test came back positive.”

The rapper warned fans, “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home. Self-quarantine. Do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out. I’m good, I feel good. I don’t have no problems right now. The other day, I had a slight fever and a cough. I feel better now. I don’t have no fever so I feel like I’m good, but y’all better take it serious. It’s real out here.”

Meanwhile, Slim Thug’s fellow rappers like Drake have been staying inside and doing their best to continue business as usual while self-isolating. Swae Lee recently held a live-streamed concert from his home studio, while Guapdad 4000 has begun his “Rona Raps” series of freestyle challenges to help keep himself and his rap friends occupied.

