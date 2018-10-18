Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you want an indication of what Seattle group Sloucher sounds like, know that while they were making their upcoming album Be True, they listened to a playlist that included artists like Blink-182, Sheryl Crow, and Elliot Smith. So yes, they’re going for ’90s rock vibes. That really shines through in their new video for “Perfect For You,” an alternative rock-leaning track with plenty of grungy guitars that sound like a field trip through time.

The band’s Jay Clancy says the song came from a time he didn’t really want to go to a party:

“‘Perfect For You’ is a song about duality and conflicting emotions, or an inner turmoil. Specifically, it’s about a time I was driving to a party that I didn’t really want to go to, and I kept turning the car around to head home, then turning back around to go to the party. I wasn’t sure whether I should stay home and isolate myself or suck it up and go do something I didn’t necessarily want to. I kind of felt like two people at the same time. Sonically, we took the quiet verse/loud chorus grunge formula and flipped it on its head so the verses are loud and aggressive, and the choruses are soft and sensitive. The video ties into this theme of contrast or conflict, with opposing bright/dark lighting in the different sections of the song. The camera is also rotating in circles like when I was driving in circles. There is some humor, there is some darkness. I always have to remind myself of the humor in my darkness in order to move on from it.”

The band’s Kyle Musselwhite also previously said of Be True, “After Certainty, we were interpreting the recordings that Jay made. We wanted to bring new energy into Be True. In that process, I think we all realized we love playing loud and bringing more energy and gnarlier rock elements to it. We amped that up a lot.”

Watch the “Perfect For You” video above, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/25 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos (with Wild Powwers)

10/27 — Bellingham, WA @ Grandma’s House

11/15 — Seattle, WA @ Sonic Boom Records

11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Easy Street Records

11/23 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza (record release show)

Be True is out 11/16 via Swoon Records. Pre-order it here.