Billy Corgan Reveals The Tracklist For The Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Album

#Billy Corgan
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

Much has been said about the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins reunion, the two most conversation-worthy points the controversy surrounding D’Arcy Wretzky’s lack of involvement, and the band’s next album with their original lineup (minus Wretzky). Billy Corgan’s Instagram has been a gold mine for info about the reunion lately, and over the long weekend, he shared another tidbit: The names of the new songs the band is working on.

The post features a screenshot of the (seemingly cut-off) words, “Everyone seems to have wildly extreme thoughts on you: you’re either a messianic genius or some crazy kind of nightmare. I just see a guy comfortable having your own ideas and,” and he writes in the description:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Billy Corgan
TAGSbilly corganSMASHING PUMPKINS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP