Good day! Back home in Chicago, snowy and unfair as she is, with a week to refine lyrics for the 8 new SP songs, whilst also finishing hope a couple more solo songs. The solo album is currently between 16 and 18 songs, and still in need of overdubs. And speaking of overdubs, we'll be back in Malibu next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs with James and Jeff. Busy! But good busy. And for birdwatchers, here are the titles for the 8 Smashing Pumpkins songs: Alienation, Travels, Silvery Sometimes, Solara, With Sympathy, Marchin' On, Knights of Malta, Seek and You Shall Destroy
Much has been said about the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins reunion, the two most conversation-worthy points the controversy surrounding D’Arcy Wretzky’s lack of involvement, and the band’s next album with their original lineup (minus Wretzky). Billy Corgan’s Instagram has been a gold mine for info about the reunion lately, and over the long weekend, he shared another tidbit: The names of the new songs the band is working on.
The post features a screenshot of the (seemingly cut-off) words, “Everyone seems to have wildly extreme thoughts on you: you’re either a messianic genius or some crazy kind of nightmare. I just see a guy comfortable having your own ideas and,” and he writes in the description:
