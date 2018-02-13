The Smashing Pumpkins Explain D’Arcy Wretzky’s Omission From The Reunion In A Statement

02.12.18 4 weeks ago

The quasi-Smashing Pumpkins reunion comprised of 75 percent of the original lineup has taken some flack with the omission of original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky. For the most part, cryptic Billy Corgan social media posts and D’Arcy saying she had her offer to help record the new album “rescinded” was all fans had to go on regarding invitation (or lack thereof), but a statement from the official Smashing Pumpkins spokesperson is clearing the air.

“In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

Technically, the original lineup of the Pumpkins which included Wretzky, Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlain haven’t played a live show together since 1999, and even that didn’t last for more than 10 shows before Wretzky quit the band. The last time they went on tour together as a unit was in 1995. It’s a bummer they can’t all get along and get back together, but for the most part, Wretzky’s sound was able to be replicated by Melissa Auf der Maur and others over the years, while Iha’s guitar was never really able to be replicated properly live.

So until something weird happens, this is the last we have of the founding foursome together.

