Olivia Bee

Much has been made about the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour, mainly due to the different explanations about original bass player D’Arcy Wretzky’s lack of involvement. Up until now, though, the tour has mainly been speculation, given that there hasn’t been an official announcement. Well, now it’s official, since the band has today revealed that the band will embark on the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour in 2018. Tickets will be available beginning on February 23rd via the band’s website.

The announcement came via a video starring Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts, who appear on the Siamese Dream album cover, using a flamethrower to light a heart with “SP” in the middle on fire as the upcoming shows scroll up the screen beside it. Jeff Schroeder, who has been with the band since 2007, will take Wretsky’s place on the tour that will have the band “celebrating songs from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina/The Machines Of God.”