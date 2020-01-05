An Explicit Version Of Smokepurpp And Kanye West’s ‘No Problem’ Surfaced Online

After Kanye West made a decisive pivot to non-secular music, fans worried his quality of music would be affected. The rapper took several extra months to release his highly anticipated gospel album Jesus Is King, and after many last-minute edits, some felt as though the album didn’t compare to his older projects.

Kanye stopped cursing and even re-recorded the record to remove explicit language. But verses the rapper recorded prior to his Christian awakening still hold their own. According to HipHopDx, Smokepurpp and Kanye West’s collaborative track “No Problem” surfaced online, and it was most likely recorded before Kanye’s turn to non-secular music.

Over a hard-hitting beat, Kanye and Smokepurpp join forces on the track. “I can get this sh*t, no problem / Even Batman needed Robin / Even Jordan needed Rodman,” Kanye raps in the chorus. Smokepurpp lends his own bars as well.

“Every Batman need a Robin / I was that young n***a robbin’ / All of my diamonds be flashin’ / I know that yo b*tch stalkin,'” Smokepurpp raps.

In other Kanye news, it was just revealed the working title for Yeezus was originally Thank God For Drugs. An artist working on the record unveiled the old album art, which featured a similar cover to the final version with the addition of a drawn character trapped under a mountain of pills.

Listen to Smokepurpp and Kanye’s “No Problem” above.