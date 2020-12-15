Getty Image
Smokey Robinson Is Re-Doing His Viral Cameo Video After His Hanukkah Gaffe

Smokey Robinson recently found himself at the wrong end of a hilarious misunderstanding. “Wrong end” might not be the right phrasing, actually: There was no ill intent behind his Cameo video confusion about “Chanukah,” which he didn’t realize was an alternate spelling of “Hanukkah” and pronounced “chuh-noo-kah.” After the video made the rounds online, the legendary artist is being a good sport about the situation and has vowed to re-record the viral video.

Last night, Robinson tweeted at Jeff Jacobson, who ordered the video for his mother, writing, “Hey @jeffjacobson – in the spirit of 2020, I’m gonna need a do-over! Please DM your mother’s phone number so we can try this again [laughing emoji].” Jacobson was happy to oblige, responding, “Coming right up, Smokey but you owe her and us nothing. We love you!”

Before that exchange, Jacobson pointed out what many people probably figured: He wasn’t upset about the mistake because he and his family got a great and memorable story out of it. He tweeted, “By the way, @smokeyrobinson can pronounce it any way he damn well pleases. He is a true legend whose music has been with me since birth. His kindness and generosity of spirit has already made this most-unusual 2020 Chanukah one of my family’s most memorable. Also, my mom says hi.”

