Megan Schaller

Lindsey Jordan stunned the indie world last year with her debut Snail Mail album Lush, and that record came about thanks in part to its predecessor. Jordan’s 2016 EP Habit helped put her on the map, and now she is showing love to the six-song effort by re-releasing it today, via Matador. The digital edition is out now, while physical versions will be released on August 30.

The EP has been remastered, and it also features a cover of Courtney Love’s “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” an alternate version of which was previously available as an Amazon exclusive. The rerelease freshens up the album art as well, using the same image but adding more colors, a departure from the original red monochromatic illustration.

In a 2016 interview, Jordan described the writing process of the EP, saying, “Writing Habit was definitely all over the place and messy! Lots of writing songs in full and then throwing them away and putting down my guitar for weeks or months on end! Mostly the songs came from me being really upset or feeling a strong emotion (lots of crushing;) ) and letting myself wind down to a point where I could put my feelings into something more palpable.”