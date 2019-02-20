NBC

Snail Mail’s 2018 album Lush was an indie favorite last year, which is impressive considering that Lindsey Jordan is just 19 years old. Last night, she found herself on a show that’s almost as old as she is: Last Call With Carson Daly has been on NBC for 17 years now, and Jordan made her network TV debut on the program with a pair of performances.

Filmed at The Novo in Los Angeles, she ran through riveting renditions of album standouts “Speaking Terms” and “Heat Wave.” The concert took place on January 23, and the performance also featured a cover of “Second Most Beautiful Girl In The World” by Courtney Love (a band named after the Hole singer but has nothing to do with her).

In other Last Call news, it was announced a week ago that the show would be coming to an end after its 2000th episode. Daly said of the decision, “If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy. Hard to believe it’s been so long — 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform. My 20s was about finding a good job. My 30s was about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my 40s, I’m focused on quality over quantity. I want to do more with my Today family and continue hosting and producing The Voice and explore new opportunities.”

Watch Snail Mail perform “Heat Wave” on Last Call With Carson Daly here, and “Speaking Terms” here.