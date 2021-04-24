One of the best recent memories people have of DMX is his Verzuz battle with Snoop Doggz last July. The late rapper could be seen in high spirits as he and Snoop went back and forth, playing some of the most popular records from their catalogs. Alas, DMX tragically passed away less than a year later, after a reported drug overdose triggered a heart attack. In a recent interview with Hot97, Snoop explained that his battle with DMX is one of his favorite memories of him.

“He actually did his whole album at my studio when he finished Verzuz,” Snoop revealed during the conversation. “He never left, stayed in L.A. and rented my studio out and did his whole album. I cooked with him, I laid it out for him.” He added, “That was the best moment, that he felt comfortable enough to do his album at my spot, and didn’t leave L.A. until it was done.”

Snoop also spoke about another moment with DMX, one that involved old-school cars and music. “One night I’m sitting in the back and cuz jump in the passenger seat, and we’re just there chopping it up listening to old-school music,” he said. “If you know anything about DMX, you know he don’t f*ck with rap. That n***a don’t f*ck with no rap. So I’m playing all this old-school music, it’s turning this n***a on he’s singing all the words, he more into it than me!”

Snoop’s sit-down on Hot97 comes as DMX’s family prepares to hold memorial services. The first will be today, April 24 at 4 p.m. EST, while the second will occur on April 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Both events will be livestreamed, with the former airing on YouTube and the latter on BET.

You can watch the interview in full above.