This past summer marked six years since the last album from Dr. Dre, namely 2015’s Compton, which arrived 16 years after his sophomore album 2001. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for new music this time around. Snoop Dogg has revealed Dre has something on the way thanks to some sort of partnership with Grand Theft Auto.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoopan said during an interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s making great f*cking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.” The new music could come in time for Dre’s performance at next year’s Super Bowl LVI’s Halftime Show, where the famed producer will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

Snoop’s comments come after he admitted he was “out of pocket” during his feud with Eminem at the beginning of the year. “We brothers and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we had our own little conversation about the respect we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other,” he said during an interview on The Breakfast Club.