Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maybe Snoop Dogg can just do everything. The rapper turned actor turned impresario turned reality TV host has morphed again and shown us a whole new side of himself. Snoop Dogg likes hockey. In fact, Snoop Dogg loves hockey and his knowledge of the rules, lore, and contemporary world of the sport is just what the NHL needed.

To kick off the Stanley Cup playoffs, Snoop has partnered with the NHL to create a series of videos called Hockey 101 With Snoop Dogg.

The video series is hosted by Snoop who calls himself Dogg Cherry — a reference to Canadian Hockey legend Don Cherry — and is designed to be an introductory class in the rules of the game and the sport as a whole. In the first episode, Snoop goes into the fabled history of the Stanley Cup, the oldest trophy in any North American sport and one with an intriguing history.

While most might associate Snoop with football because of his Netflix show Coach Snoop, the truth is he is a Renaissance Dogg and not just a one-trick pony. Snoop has represented the NHL in the form of wearing team jersey’s on stage and even performing a DJ set on the ice during player introductions at the 2017 All-Star Skills Competition in Los Angeles.

The first episode of Hockey 101 with Snoop Dogg is available on YouTube now with more episodes to air as hockey season heats up.