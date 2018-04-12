Snoop Dogg Teams With The NHL To Host A New YouTube Series ‘Hockey 101 With Snoop Dogg’

#NHL #Hockey #Snoop Dogg
04.11.18 2 hours ago

Maybe Snoop Dogg can just do everything. The rapper turned actor turned impresario turned reality TV host has morphed again and shown us a whole new side of himself. Snoop Dogg likes hockey. In fact, Snoop Dogg loves hockey and his knowledge of the rules, lore, and contemporary world of the sport is just what the NHL needed.

To kick off the Stanley Cup playoffs, Snoop has partnered with the NHL to create a series of videos called Hockey 101 With Snoop Dogg.

The video series is hosted by Snoop who calls himself Dogg Cherry — a reference to Canadian Hockey legend Don Cherry — and is designed to be an introductory class in the rules of the game and the sport as a whole. In the first episode, Snoop goes into the fabled history of the Stanley Cup, the oldest trophy in any North American sport and one with an intriguing history.

While most might associate Snoop with football because of his Netflix show Coach Snoop, the truth is he is a Renaissance Dogg and not just a one-trick pony. Snoop has represented the NHL in the form of wearing team jersey’s on stage and even performing a DJ set on the ice during player introductions at the 2017 All-Star Skills Competition in Los Angeles.

The first episode of Hockey 101 with Snoop Dogg is available on YouTube now with more episodes to air as hockey season heats up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Hockey#Snoop Dogg
TAGSHOCKEYNHLSnoop Dogg

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP