When Snoop Dogg gave his cheeky Hollywood Walk Of Fame speech showing appreciation to himself for his achievements, he likely didn’t have the title of his next album — his sixteenth overall as a solo artist, not including compilations, EPs, mixtapes, or soundtracks — in mind. However, when lightning strikes, you don’t think twice about it: You grab a bottle so you can sell it. That’s exactly what Snoop did, announcing that I Wanna Thank Me would be the title of his next album and now, it’s also the title of the new album’s first single. You can watch the triumphant video for “I Wanna Thank Me” above.

In the video, Snoop intercuts performance footage from tour with documentary shots from his daily life, putting in time for charitable causes, hopping on and off of private jets, recording in the studio, and spending time with his family. For the “rap at the camera” scenes, he keeps it simple, delivering his swaggering bars on the backlot of his legendary compound in LA, which includes the recording and filming studios for his projects like GGN News and his new gaming streaming show, GGL. As the Battlecat-produced beat switches up the way Snoop switches up his career endeavors, Snoop celebrates himself and his accomplishments from crip-walking on his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to coaching future NFL stars through his youth football program.

I Wanna Thank Me is due this summer and will apparently be accompanied by a movie as well.