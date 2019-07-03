Snoop Dogg Turns His Cheeky Walk Of Fame Speech Into The Triumphant ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
07.03.19

When Snoop Dogg gave his cheeky Hollywood Walk Of Fame speech showing appreciation to himself for his achievements, he likely didn’t have the title of his next album — his sixteenth overall as a solo artist, not including compilations, EPs, mixtapes, or soundtracks — in mind. However, when lightning strikes, you don’t think twice about it: You grab a bottle so you can sell it. That’s exactly what Snoop did, announcing that I Wanna Thank Me would be the title of his next album and now, it’s also the title of the new album’s first single. You can watch the triumphant video for “I Wanna Thank Me” above.

In the video, Snoop intercuts performance footage from tour with documentary shots from his daily life, putting in time for charitable causes, hopping on and off of private jets, recording in the studio, and spending time with his family. For the “rap at the camera” scenes, he keeps it simple, delivering his swaggering bars on the backlot of his legendary compound in LA, which includes the recording and filming studios for his projects like GGN News and his new gaming streaming show, GGL. As the Battlecat-produced beat switches up the way Snoop switches up his career endeavors, Snoop celebrates himself and his accomplishments from crip-walking on his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to coaching future NFL stars through his youth football program.

I Wanna Thank Me is due this summer and will apparently be accompanied by a movie as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg
TAGSI Wanna Thank MeSnoop Dogg
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 16 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP