Snoop Dogg Says Kanye West’s New Yeezy Shoes Look Like ‘Jail Slippers’

It seems as though Snoop Dogg is not a huge fan of Kanye West‘s latest shoe design. Kim Kardashian posted a video of Kanye’s Yeezy slides for kids. The slides come in Kanye’s signature neutral shades and seem to be made from a rubbery textile. But Snoop wasn’t a fan and was quick to point out what the shoes reminded him of.

“New Yeezy slides for Kids OMG,” Kim said in her Instagram story. “They are so cute, so fresh. They’re like rubbery and so comfy.” Kim showed several of her kids walking around in the slides, though Saint nearly tripped and fell. Soon after, Snoop didn’t hesitate to share his opinion about the shoes. “She getting dudes out of jail, now he gone sell jail slippers. W.T.F. None of my business,” he wrote in the comments.

This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg was critical of Kanye’s latest moves. In 2016, Snoop went off on the rapper for his rant dissing Jay-Z and Beyonce. Snoop has condemned the actions of other rappers as well. Most recently, Snoop took aim at Tekashi 69, calling the rapper currently facing legal battles a “snitch.” Snoop even brought Martha Stewart into the mix, saying the television personality “snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial.”