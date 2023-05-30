Snoop Dogg has been commanding the West Coast since his 1993 debut album, Doggystyle. For three decades, the public has saluted his musical legacy and addictive catchphrases. But before he was dropping it like it’s hot on a track, he was almost on the front lines of the armed forces.

In a video uploaded yesterday (May 29) for Memorial Day, as the entertainer paid homage to the country’s service people, he shared that he nearly enlisted in the military’s Air Force branch before his music career took flight.

As he recounted the moment, Snoop set the stage, saying, “1989, man. We were finna graduate from high school, right? So we went down to the registration office downtown at Long Beach. Me, Duke, and a couple of other homies. So we’re in there filling out the paperwork, and I’m looking at all the questions that they asking me and tryna decide, ‘Do I really wanna go through with this Air Force thing?’”

Adding, “I told Duke, I said, ‘Duke, give me a minute. I’ll be right back. I’m a go the car.’ Went to the car and never came back. And then, four years later, my homeboy was a true vet, an Air Force soldier.

The mogul closed the tribute video saying, “I love you for that, man. Appreciate the love, man. All the troops out there, y’all know I love y’all. It’s Snoop Dogg, man. One love. I wish I coulda been, shoulda been, but it ain’t no thing but a chicken wing ’cause I’m a soldier at heart.”