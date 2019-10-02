Former SOB x RBE Member Lul G Has Been Arrested On Murder Charges

Since its inception in 2016, California rap group SOB x RBE has done well for itself. In 2018, their debut album Gangin peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard 200 chart, and also that year, they appeared on the acclaimed Kendrick Lamar-helmed Black Panther soundtrack album. Things have not been going as well for former member Lul G, though. He has not been a member of the group since late 2018 (as Complex notes), and now he has been arrested in Clark County, Nevada for his alleged involvement in a murder, the Solano County website notes.

A warrant was issued for Lul G’s (real name George Harris) arrest, and he was taken in by authorities on September 21. The 21-year-old rapper is currently being held at Staton Correctional Facility in Fairfield, California, and no bail has been set. At the moment, there’s not much more information available about the situation.

Although Lul G left SOB x RBE in 2018, he still appeared on the group’s latest album, Family Not A Group, which came out in April this year. Lul G also appeared on the Def Jam compilation album Undisputed earlier this year, performing the album-opening track “Loose Lips.” As a solo artist, he released his only mixtape, Yhung N**** World, in 2017, while still a member of SOB x RBE.