Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Soccer Mommy‘s Sophie Allison had a real bang-up year in 2018, with the release of and subsequent widespread critical acclaim for Clean, the 21-year old’s tender, insolent debut album. The record landed profoundly with nearly universal audiences, with Allison’s lyrics cutting deep and resonating lavishly. Today, Soccer Mommy is releasing two rarities: for the first time, she’s sharing the demo for Clean‘s “Blossom,” and is digitally releasing “be seeing you,” the b-side for the “Last Girl” 7-inch that was previously only available physically and on Bandcamp.

The demo for “Blossom” was recorded in Allison’s college dorm room. It’s a muted, twinkling version of the beloved track that follows the thought process of maturely reclaiming the love you’ve since learned that you deserve. And “be seeing you” serves as an upbeat, romantic, reminiscent recollection. About the two tracks, she said:

‘Blossom’ was one of the first songs I wrote for Clean. It was before I even realized Clean was going to exist. I was always happy with the demo- – it got made in the basement of my dorm room when I was still in college,” explains Allison. “’Be Seeing You’ is an even older track. It was made as a single with the original recording of ‘Last Girl’ but it was never put on streaming. It’s an old favorite of mine so I’m happy to see it get released everywhere.

You can listen to the demos above and purchase the tracks here.

Soccer Mommy is heading out on a headline tour, which will be followed by a West Coast tour supporting Kacey Musgraves. Allison and the band are also booked for a number of upcoming festivals. Catch them at one of the dates below.

02/06 – Conway, AR @ Hendrix College *

02/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada * %

02/08 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk * %

02/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall * %

02/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

02/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress %

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren # (SOLD OUT)

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel # (SOLD OUT)

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel # (SOLD OUT)

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic # (SOLD OUT)

02/18 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall # (SOLD OUT)

02/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre # (SOLD OUT)

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre # (SOLD OUT)

02/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ivywild School * %

02/24 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater * %

02/26 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

02/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway * %

02/28 – Columbia, MO @ True/False Film Fest

04/10 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/25 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05/30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

* with Hovvdy

% with motiongazer

# with Kacey Musgraves