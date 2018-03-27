Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Soccer Mommy’s excellent debut record Clean is currently taking the world by storm, as the follow-up to her earlier collection of Bandcamp demos, Collection. The record came out just before the music industry’s annual meet and greet, aka SXSW, and after performing a whole slew of shows there, frontwoman and songwriter Sophie Allison and her band are in the middle of touring in support of her debut. To kick off the North American set of tour dates, they shared the video for a track off the album, “Cool,” which was directed by Ambar Navarro and Allison herself.

In the clip, Allison sings about a girl who is effortlessly cool, ripping out the hearts of men and putting her own needs — getting stoned — first. Allison flips through a number of different girly backgrounds, from the soccer field that helped inspire her name, to a middle school era desk, to a tiara-and-pink-eyeliner look that feels pulled right from the pages of my own middle school lookbooks. Interspersed with cute doodles and the song’s grungey, rebellious attitude, the clip comes off as a nice study of contrasts and the wide multitudes that girls can contain at the same time. Watch it above and check out her tour dates here.

Clean is out now via Fat Possum Records. Get it here.