Now that the year is half over, looking back at the year’s best records starts holding some serious weight. And, it says a lot that Soccer Mommy‘s Clean still stands out when reflecting on what 2018 has had to offer musically. In writing about the record, Uproxx Editorial Director Of Music Caitlin White said it was a “tender, insolent indie rock debut,” while Corbin Reiff called it “ten tracks of raw, gut-wrenching, highly emotional, blissfully uncluttered manna from pop-rock heaven” while naming it the 6th best album of 2018 so far.

Hot on the heels of announcing opening dates for Kacey Musgraves, Soccer Mommy is back with a new video for standout track “Scorpio Rising.” The clip, directed by Jonny Look, finds the project’s mastermind looking otherworldy, illuminated in bright light and standing apart from her surroundings. The songwriter, Sophie Allison, had the following to say about the video in a statement:

“I wanted the video for ‘Scorpio Rising’ to be a bit celestial. The whole idea of laying out in a park in the middle of the summer while looking at the stars holds a significance to me, so I wanted to capture that feeling. I think there’s also a sense of isolation shown in the video that reflects both the song and the headspace I was in while writing Clean.”

Check out the video for “Scorpio Rising” above, and look for Soccer Mommy’s excellent Clean, out now on Fat Possum.