Solange Says Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ Is ‘Just Overall Fire’

09.28.18 1 hour ago

A few days ago, Earl Sweatshirt hinted that he has some new music on the way, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “The wait is almost over.” He’s been busy beyond that, too: Earl also hosts a show on Red Bull Radio called Earl Sweatshirt Stays Inside, which is appropriately titled given the name of his most recent album, 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. A new episode of the show airs today, and for the first hour of the two-hour program, his guest is Solange (Standing On The Corner’s Shamel Cee Mystery will be on during the second hour).

Promotional materials for the episode tease a broad-reaching conversation, in which Solange has some high praise for Ariana Grande’s new album: “Sweetener is that shit,” she says. “It feels so good, summer vibes, really knows how to use her instrument. Just overall fire.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, they also talk about wigs and “Earl’s plans for a transition into being a full-time youth basketball coach.” If there’s a natural chemistry between the two, that’s probably partially because Earl previously opened for Solange during her 2017 tour.

The show airs today beginning at 4 p.m. EDT, so when the time comes, listen to it above.

