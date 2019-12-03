Solange is an artist who has become known for doing things her own, unique way. That trend continued last night on The Tonight Show, where Solange and her band broke the usual tradition of artists only performing one or two singles from the album they’re promoting and instead invited the audience on a 10-minute journey through several different songs from her March 2019 album, When I Get Home.

Opening with “Things I Imagined,” she also ran through album favorites such as “Almeda,” “Binz,” and “Down With The Clique.” The performance includes all the Solange staples, from her absolutely massive backing band to the elegant, slowed-down choreography of Solange and her backup singers to the cadre of dancers decked out in bodysuits and cowboy hats climbing the staircase behind the all to pose, strut, and twerk to the jazzy, stripped down instrumentals.

Next week, Solange plans on releasing the director’s cut of the When I Get Home short film which initially accompanied the album when it dropped in March. Since then, the singer has established a performance art piece at the Getty Center Museum and performed at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

When I Get Home is out now via Columbia Records. Listen to it here.