Getty Image

Soulja Boy was released from jail early after spending three months behind bars. While he was locked up, the rapper had a lot of time to reflect on his life. After taking time to reminisce, he reportedly decided it was time to make some major lifestyle changes.

Soulja Boy is tightening his circle of friends and spending less time on social media, according to a report by TMZ. The rapper also decided to kick some of his associates out of his home. The decision to revoke an invitation to his home came after the rapper was burglarized while behind bars.

The rapper had reportedly left a trusted friend to look after his belongings while he was locked up. Even sp, someone still managed to break into his home and steal over $700,000 in jewelry, cash, and personal items. The criminals somehow hacked into his Instagram and posted videos of themselves inside Soulja Boy’s home on Instagram Live. Soulja Boy figured the break-in was an inside job, hence his decision to remove some friends from his contacts and restrict his time on social media.

The rapper was released from county prison 146 days early due to overcrowding and good behavior. Soulja Boy was originally expected to serve eight months in jail for violating his probation.