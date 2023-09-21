Heading out on the open road? Gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure? Planning a hang with friends? Spending a rainy day solo with a good book? Whatever the moment, there’s a playlist for it and UPROXX’s newest series, Sound Fixations, is here to help you build it.

The theme for the show’s premiere? Fall road trips. Host Cam Jones, who you may recognize from his popular @studiotwotv channel on TikTok, is here to capture the unique essence of a fall car ride. It’s a blend of nostalgia-inducing moments and thrill-seeking experiences and it deserves a fire soundtrack to go along with it. That’s why Jones has curated a handful of songs — some that may sound familiar, others that feel like hidden gems just waiting to go viral — that should inspire the right kind of vibe, no matter the destination.

From “Invincible,” Omar Apollo’s neo-soul ballad with Daniel Caesar to Lucky Daye’s dreamy, almost soothing “Magic” and the quirky, upbeat tempo of BENEE’s “Glitter,” Jones gives his recs for the sounds that will define the season. It’s all about serene introspection, the feeling of possibility, an appreciation for nature, and the discoveries we make along the way.

Watch the full video above and feel free to add these tracks to your own road trip playlist.