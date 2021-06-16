When the original Space Jam premiered in 1996 one of the elements that made it so iconic for kids of the era was its accompanying soundtrack, which is widely regarded as one of the best-produced film soundtracks of all time. Its eclectic collection of hip-hop, R&B, and pop artists was a hit, highlighting the increasing popularity of rap and its influence over the basketball world. So, naturally, for LeBron James’ sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, the bar is rather high — both for the film itself and for its soundtrack, which will likely be instantly compared to its groundbreaking predecessor.

Today, exactly one month before the film’s release — the soundtrack drops one week before — Warner Bros. pictures introduced the soundtrack’s “starting lineup” with a fun reveal video showing which of today’s stars have earned placement on what will undoubtedly be one of the more listened to soundtracks of the year. The video also shows off each star’s relative level of hoop skills and let’s just say it’s a good thing LeBron has the Looney Tunes on his team because some of these passes are looking rough.

Of course, stars like 24kGoldn, Aminé, Anthony Ramos, Big Freedia, Brockhampton, Chance The Rapper, Cordae, Duckwrth, G-Eazy, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Joyner Lucas, Kash Doll, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lil Baby, Lil Tecca, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, P-Lo, Saint JHN, Salt-N-Pepa, Saweetie, Symba, and White Dave are here to rap or sing and not hoop — although Dame D.O.L.L.A. is in there, pulling double duty as he also plays one of the villainous Goon Squad players in the movie.

The New Legacy soundtrack is due 7/9 via Republic Records and WB Watertower Music. The film itself hits theaters 7/16.

Watch the reveal video above.

