Shervin Lainez

Indie-rockers Speedy Ortiz are keeping up the momentum with their spry new single, “DTMFA,” dropping today as part of this week’s Adult Swim Singles Program. Front person Sadie Dupuis presented the tune as one of the “songs scrapped from Twerp Verse,” the band’s third full-length album that was released this past April.

“DTMFA,” like all of Speedy Ortiz’s repertoire, is a song that’s incredibly sure of itself, with Dupuis framing her musings as questions in something closer to a teasingly combative interrogation. It comes right before the anticipated release of her first book, a poetry collection called Mouthguard, which will be published by Gramma Press on November 1. The book contains pieces written by Dupuis over the course of the last three years, forming a collection that Dupuis describes as “magical escapism.”

You can listen to “DTMFA” here, and be sure to catch the band on tour at one of the dates below.

10/10 –- Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre^

10/12 –- Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall^

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Metro^

10/17 — London @ The Garage *

10/18 — Nottingham @ Rough Trade Nottingham *

10/19 — Leeds @ Belgrave Music Hall *

10/20 — Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds *

10/22 — Glasgow @ Stereo *

10/23 — Manchester @ Now Wave Venue *

10/24 — Brighton @ Patterns *

10/25 — Bristol @ The Louisiana *

11/27 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/28 — Philly, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

11/30 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts &

12/01 — Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot &

12/02 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony &

^ with Liz Phair

* with Doe

# with Palberta

& with Guerilla Toss