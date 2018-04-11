Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By the time the 2016 presidential election was decided Speedy Ortiz was just about finished their third album. After that point, though, band leader Sadie Dupuis decided the personal songs she had written weren’t what the band needed to release at that time. So, she re-wrote almost the entire album, and that resulted in some excellent tracks like “Lucky 88” and “Lean In When I Suffer.”

Twerp Verse‘s third single, however, is a holdover from the band’s pre-election songs: “Villain” was written in 2014, and Dupuis says it “is about the mental gymnastics survivors have to do, and the relief that comes when you talk through trauma with your friends, family, therapist, or whoever helps you let go of the shame you don’t deserve to feel.” The song is also accompanied by a colorful video, directed by Elle Schneider, which uses contrasting and blending colors to show how obvious (or not-so-obvious) harassment can appear.