Spiritualized Return With The Cosmic New Single ‘Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go’

Senior Music Writer
07.30.18

Juliette Larthe

Six years is a long time to ask fans to wait between albums, but if the latest singles from Spiritualized are any indication, the hiatus is well worth it. Today, the Jason Pierce-led group has revealed their latest entry from their upcoming album And Nothing Hurt that’s set to drop next month, a cosmic track titled “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go.”

Maybe it’s the tender guitar accents or vibrant horn bursts, but the new song carries some major, sepia-toned Van Morrison vibes that make for perfect summer listening with the windows down. You would never know it by listening, but for Pierce, the act of creating this song, as well as the entire album was an intensely isolating experience. “Making this record on my own sent me more mad than anything I’ve done before,” he said in a press release. “We’d been playing these big shows and I really wanted to capture that sound we were making but, without the funds to do, I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had. So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house.”

And Nothing Hurt is set to drop on September 7 through Fat Possum. Check out the new single “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go” in the video above.

Around The Web

TAGSAnd Nothing HurtHere It Comes (The Road) Let's Gospiritualized

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP