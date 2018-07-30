Juliette Larthe

Six years is a long time to ask fans to wait between albums, but if the latest singles from Spiritualized are any indication, the hiatus is well worth it. Today, the Jason Pierce-led group has revealed their latest entry from their upcoming album And Nothing Hurt that’s set to drop next month, a cosmic track titled “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go.”

Maybe it’s the tender guitar accents or vibrant horn bursts, but the new song carries some major, sepia-toned Van Morrison vibes that make for perfect summer listening with the windows down. You would never know it by listening, but for Pierce, the act of creating this song, as well as the entire album was an intensely isolating experience. “Making this record on my own sent me more mad than anything I’ve done before,” he said in a press release. “We’d been playing these big shows and I really wanted to capture that sound we were making but, without the funds to do, I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had. So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house.”

And Nothing Hurt is set to drop on September 7 through Fat Possum. Check out the new single “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go” in the video above.