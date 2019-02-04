Fans Think The Super Bowl Halftime Show Needed A Lot More ‘SpongeBob’

CBS

For weeks now, one of the biggest non-sports, Super Bowl-related stories was whether or not SpongeBob SquarePants would be involved in the halftime show. In response to show creator Stephen Hillenburg’s death late last year, a fan created a petition to have the SpongeBob song “Sweet Victory” performed during halftime, and it really took off, collecting over a million signatures. Leading up to the big game, there were plenty of hints that SpongeBob would somehow be involved in the performance. Well, the halftime show ended not long ago, and sure enough, SpongeBob, Squidward, and other Bikini Bottom residents were part of the show.

For a lot of fans, however, it wasn’t enough. Squidward, wearing his band outfit from the “Band Geeks” episode, introduced Travis Scott, and the opening horn section from “Sweet Victory” transitioned into the beginning section of Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” That was the beginning and the end of SpongeBob during the Super Bowl halftime show, and the Twitter community was emphatic in their outraged responses.

SpongeBob was already one of the most meme-able shows on the internet, and Twitter repurposed those memes, and got creative in other ways, while expressing their discontent with the halftime show. Watch the SpongeBob SquarePants Super Bowl cameo here, and check out some of the best reactions below.

When Travis Scott interrupted Sweet Victory #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GQEm2iIFO6 — BRIANA ROY (@Realbrianaroy) February 4, 2019